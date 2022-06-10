J. Cole Set Career High In Shooting Stars Basketball Game

Scarborough Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole (15) makes his debut, against the Guelph Nighthawks during the first half of a Canadian Elite Basketball League game in Guelph, Ontario, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

J. Cole’s latest hooping efforts show the rapper with a new squad and a high career. On Tuesday night (June 7), Jermaine hit a pair of 3-pointers in a win against the Newfoundland Growlers, setting a new personal high in the process.

Cole took to Instagram on the day after his best professional performance and joked about his highlights, posting, “Shattered my previous Career-high blessed to be able to play with Scarborough Shooting Stars.”

Drake and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray bore witness to Cole’s glow-up live as the two made appearances at the CEBL match-up.

True fans know of J. Cole’s goal of becoming a professional basketball player. Two days after dropping 2021’s The Off-Season, his dream finally came true as he joined the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League.

While his stint in the BAL was short-lived and didn’t meet his standards, Cole eventually signed on to play basketball with a team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League as a guard for the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

J. Cole is set to bring his growing skillset to Edmonton as the Scarborough Shooting Stars are scheduled to face the Stingers on Sunday (June 12).