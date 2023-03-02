Ja Morant Allegedly Pulled Gun On Teen Over Pick-Up Game Of Basketball

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Ja Morant has been accused of flashing a gun at a teenager during a pickup game of basketball in July 2022.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the Memphis Grizzlies star had previously been accused of striking the teen, who was 17 at the time, with a closed fist during an incident at his Memphis home. The altercation was allegedly sparked by Morant becoming angered by an errant pass the victim threw that hit Morant in his face, causing the NBA star and a friend to assault the teen.

After exchanging words with the victim, Morant allegedly entered his house before reemerging with a gun partially visible in his waistband and his hand on the weapon in a threatening manner. According to police interviews obtained by The Post, the alleged victim told detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office about the incident, however, prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges against Morant, citing a lack of evidence. The incident was previously unreported prior to the Washington Post’s report.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to Morant, who has been hit with a lawsuit following his admission to hitting the teen, paints a different picture of the incident. The 23-year-old insists that he acted in self-defense, arguing that the errant pass thrown at him was malicious and intended to cause injury and that the teen gestured at him in a threatening manner.

Morant added that the teen also threatened to return with a firearm and shoot up the property. “I’m gonna come back and light this place up like fireworks,” the perennial All-Star told authorities of the teen’s words upon leaving the home following the incident. Morant would later file his own police report regarding the teen’s alleged threat toward him and his family, which was also obtained by The Post.

Days prior to the incident at his home, it’s reported that Morant and his entourage had a run-in with the head of security at a Memphis mall, who says he was “threatened” by the young hooper and was shoved in the head by a member of the group.

No charges have been filed against Morant in either incident.