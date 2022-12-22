Ja Morant Says Memphis Grizzlies Have No Competition In Western Conference

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Ball Arena on December 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, and he is not afraid to speak his mind about himself or his team, the Memphis Grizzlies. During a recent interview, the 23-year-old denounced having any competition in the Western Conference.

Malika Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'"



Ja Morant: "Celtics"



Malik Andrews: "No one in the West."



Ja Morant: "Nah. I'm fine in the West."



(h/t @_Talkin_NBA )



pic.twitter.com/Y9Iy0NfmnZ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 21, 2022

NBA Today host Malika Andrews sat down with the All-Star point guard and asked if there were any teams he felt the Grizzlies would have to “run through” when he studies his opposition. The Dalzell, S.C. native replied “[Boston] Celtics.” Andrews followed up his reply by saying “No one in the West,” to which the 2020 NBA Rookie Of The Year said, “Nah. I’m fine in the West” with a smirk.

Morant’s confidence is certainly warranted at this point in the NBA regular season, as the Memphis Grizzlies are tied with the Denver Nuggets for first in the Western Conference, notably ahead of the struggling defending champion Golden State Warriors, whom Ja has repeatedly exchanged words with since being ousted from the 2022 playoffs.

The Griddy dancer told The Pivot Podcast back in September that he believes the Grizzlies were favorites in their playoff series and would have won if he did not get injured in Game 3. The Warriors ended up winning that series 4-2 en route to defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Grizzlies superstar is currently averaging 27 points, six rebounds, and almost eight assists with a 45.4 field goal percentage and 34.6 three-point percentage. If he continues at this rate, he may get the opportunity to prove himself right about the Memphis team being a serious title contender.