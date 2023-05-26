Ja Morant’s Signature Nike Shoe Sells Out Amid Gun Controversy

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts following a basket during the first quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets on January 04, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ja Morant’s signature Nike shoe immediately sold out upon release despite his ongoing gun controversy.

The latest colorway for the Ja 1, “Hunger,” released on Nike’s SNKRS app Thursday (May 25) and sold out in minutes—even causing the app to freeze at checkout. Morant’s latest drop features the Ja 1 silhouette in contrasting colors to represent the “endless determination and stroke of luck that, combined, led to Ja’s big break.”

Nike’s latest Ja 1 release arrives weeks after Morant, 23, was suspended for brandishing a firearm in a video for a second time.

The Memphis Grizzlies star was caught in the Instagram clip on Saturday (May 13) rapping along to an NBA Youngboy song while in the car with his friend, Davonte Pack.

Ja 1 “Hunger” sold out in minutes on nike SNKRS app platform. Courtesy of Griffin/In Search Of Images

Pack then throws up a gun sign with his hands dancing to the music. Ja follows suit and pulls out a real handgun. Davonte immediately drags the camera away from the NBA player in an attempt not to show him with the firearm. The footage has since been deleted.

On Tuesday (May 16), the NBA All-Star made his first public statement, taking full accountability for his actions.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” he typed. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Things became alarming as the superstar posted cryptic messages to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (May 24).

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies star published four stories showing love to his family before abruptly ending the homage. “Love ya ma, love ya pops…[Kaari], you da greatest baby girl love ya. Bye,” he posted. Since being uploaded, these posts have also been scrubbed from his IG.