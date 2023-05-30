Jade Cargill Strolls With AKA Line Sisters During AEW Double Or Nothing Match

Jade Cargill entered the ring on Sunday night (May 28) to defend her title as undefeated champion for the 60th time, consecutively. To commemorate the occasion, she was joined by Big Boss Vette and her line sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to stroll the runaway to the rapper’s hit single, “Pretty Girls Walk.”

Her line sisters rocked matching hot pink catsuits while Cargill dressed in a pink and green matching set with a silver bob, accented by pink and green highlights.

She later took to Twitter to provide context on the look for those unaware of its significance. “My colors and entrance was paid homage to my sorority,” tweeted the mother of one. “I am a PROUD member of AKA. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Very personal but I wanted to bring Greek life to the wrestling world.”

She added, “It was amazing to stroll with my line sisters, my prophyte, neo and soror. What an honor. (I know a lot of that will go over your heads) lol.”

Yesterday’s homage wasn’t Cargill’s first instance of celebrating the sorority, though. During last year’s Double Or Nothing match, her approach was more of a subtle, solo endeavor as she sported a pink and green wig, matching eyeshadow, and metallic pink boots.

Additionally, the 30-year-old made history after the first match to Taya Valkyrie, but lost in the double or nothing round to Kris Statlander. Cargill reigned as TBS Champion for 508 days. Regarding the devastating blow, she tweeted, “It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN. Still THAT B**CH.”

Relive the high from the event’s earlier events below.