Jalen Hurts Breaks Multiple Super Bowl Records In Game Against Chiefs

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles may have lost their championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, however, the quarterback’s individual efforts were not in vain. During Sunday night’s game, Hurts broke multiple Super Bowl Records in an awe-worthy performance.

The 24-year-old became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game and only the second player of all time to achieve that feat. The first was Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who scored three touchdowns in the Denver Broncos’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

In addition to tying Davis’ 25-year-old record, the Houston native also surpassed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair’s record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. Hurts finished the game with a total of 70 rushing yards, six yards better than the late QB’s prior record of 64 yards in the Titans’ matchup against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The double-threat entered the second half of the game two rushing yards short of the record, as he compiled 63 rushing yards against the Chiefs in the first half alone. He eclipsed McNair’s mark on a two-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play with 4:02 left in the third quarter.

The third-year pro also became the first player to run for two touchdowns in the first half of a Super Bowl, and the first player to finish a game with at least 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and three touchdown runs, in regular or post-season history. His stat line has led many pundits to deem his performance as one of the greatest of all time to come in a loss.

Hurts, who finished second in voting for the NFL MVP Award, behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also named Second Team All-Pro. Super Bowl LVII marked the fifth time two quarterbacks on All-Pro teams faced off in a Super Bowl. Hurts became the first quarterback to lose in such instances, with the previous four Second Team quarterbacks besting their First Team All-Pro counterparts in Super Bowl matchups. He is the eighth Black quarterback to start a Super Bowl in the history of the NFL, and his matchup with Mahomes marked the first time two Black quarterbacks ever start at a Super Bowl to date.