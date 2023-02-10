Jalen Hurts Credits His Faith Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII Matchup: “I Always Believed”

We know the ladies love Jalen Hurts. It’s obvious that he’s good-looking, well-dressed, and of course, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Anyone scrolling through the 24-year-old’s Instagram page can see that he’s clean-cut and loves a good mono-colored ensemble. If you dig a little deeper, you’ll learn the University of Oklahoma alum is a proud brother of Omega Psi Phi Inc who regularly carves out time for the youth through various organizations while showing appreciation to his fans whenever and however he can.

Earlier this week, he was the recipient of the Faith In Action Award at the 24th annual Super Bowl Soulful Gospel Celebration. And this weekend, he and his teammates will go head to head against the Kansas City Chiefs for his first Super Bowl. Yes, he’s well-versed in the sport of football, but what many may not know is what’s gotten him to this point.

Hurts’ self-confidence and will to win don’t come from however many Instagram likes and heart eyes he gets, or the number of people praising him for his athletic agility. It’s his unwavering faith that he can do all things through the Most High.

“I embraced the process of everything and I kept my faith in God,” he exclusively tells VIBE when discussing his journey. “I never lost faith, and I always believed. I’ve realized that I never knew where I’d be going. I never knew what the destination was but I never said that it couldn’t be done.

“You know how people always tell me I have this favor, I just try to go out there and do the right things. I try to show respect to the people around me. I truly give it all that I have on the field.”

Hurts will be making history at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII as he faces the Chiefs and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This will be the first time in Super Bowl history that the annual matchup features two starting quarterbacks who are Black. This isn’t the first historical feat for the Houston-born athlete as he was the first Black starting quarterback at the University of Alabama to win a national championship.

After being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Eagles in 2020, Hurts soon went on to become a starter for the AFC West champions toward the end of his rookie season.

“I’m blessed to represent the Philadelphia Eagles and my community, and really blessed to have the opportunity to, whoever is watching this, to encourage them to keep going in whatever they’re chasing too,” he expressed. “So, it’s all an honor.”

Super Bowl LVII airs live on Sunday (Feb. 13) from Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The Eagles will serve as the home team.