Jalen Hurts Earns Master’s Degree From University Of Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts earned a Master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma. Although he was supposed to attend the university’s commencement on Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback appeared at Friday’s graduation ceremony (May 12) to receive his degree.

“Representing the power and potential, the opportunity of an OU degree, and how much it matters, returning to Norman tonight is a former OU player—who even as one of the biggest stars in the NFL (and I would add an even better person) recognized the absolute importance of for hime to earn his Master’s degree,” expressed the university’s president Joseph Harroz, Jr. before presenting him with the honor. “Because he not just played for the University of Oklahoma, tonight he becomes a graduate, a master’s graduate from the University of Oklahoma.”

The NFL Pro Bowler started his collegiate football career at Alabama University. At ‘Bama, Jalen earned his Bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences in three years. He then transferred to OU in 2019 and entered his Master’s program.

During an interview with Essence in April 2023, the heartthrob revealed his mother inspired him to add to his academic accolades. “She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor,” Hurts said. “That’s a living testimony for me.”

Jalen Hurts receiving his Master’s degree in Human Relations at the University of Oklahoma’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2023. YouTube Screenshot

The former Heisman Trophy winner has had a busy off-season thus far with Hurts recently inking a record-setting NFL contract. According to the National Football League, his new deal’s total guarantee is $179.304 million, with $110 million ensured at the time of signing.

Jalen Hurts’ contract extension also features a $126.5 million bag fully guaranteed by March 2024. Furthermore, the groundbreaking contract includes a no-trade clause—the first in Philadelphia Eagles history. The Houston native can potentially earn $15 million in player incentives, making it possible for the player to earn $274.304 million by 2028. Hurts’ deal includes the remaining $4.304 million left on his original rookie contract.

The historic deal was negotiated by Jalen’s agent, Nicole Lynn, and is thought to be “the largest contract ever completed by a female agent.”

In other academic news, Sheryl Lee Ralph accepted an honorary degree in fine arts from her alma mater, Rutgers University. The Abbott Elementary star also delivered a commencement speech to the graduating class of 2023.

“I could have just imagined what it was like when you first came here to the campus as freshmen,” she said. “Our country and the world took a tragic and difficult turn. Kobe died, George Floyd was killed, and then the world and everything changed when COVID-19…shut down the world. But, you stayed the course, you never gave up, you kept doing. We need people who have been through something and still have so much to give and share—that’s you.”

“Figure out what makes you happy. If you enjoy what you do, it doesn’t feel like a job.Don’t chase money. Money will come.”

Watch Jalen Hurts receive his master’s degree below.