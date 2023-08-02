Jamaica Makes History In Women’s World Cup

Allyson Swaby (1st R) of Jamaica celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between Panama and Jamaica at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Perth, Australia.

Jamaica has become the first Caribbean nation to reach round 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

After drawing with Brazil 0-0, the fùtbol team endearingly known as the Reggae Girlz now sits in second place behind France—another team they tied with.

However, “Jamrock” isn’t the only nation etching their names in history; with the loss, Brazil has been eliminated from the WWC’s group stage for the first time since 1995, Forbes reports.

Jamaica’s national soccer team took to Twitter to celebrate the history-defining feat, showing love to their relentless group. “Literal tears in our eyes as we post this! The Reggae Girlz will advance to the Round of 16! HISTORY IS BEING MADE RIGHT IN FRONT OUR EYES,” the tweet read.

Literal tears in our eyes as we post this! ? The Reggae Girlz will advance to the Round of 16! HISTORY IS BEING MADE RIGHT IN FRONT OUR EYES ✨?

.#ReggaeGirlz #FIFAWomensWorldCup #FIFAWWC #JAMBRA #BeyondGreatness #JFF_Football pic.twitter.com/4YssYcwwBG — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) August 2, 2023

Leading up to the World Cup, Jamaica’s fútbol team had difficulties organizing their squad, with the women almost missing out on the event. In an Instagram post, the team called out the Jamaican Football Federation, expressing their “utmost disappointment” for lack of support and resources.

“Qualifying for a second World Cup is something most never imagined or thought possible for the Reggae Girlz,” the team wrote. “At a time where we should be focused solely on preparing to compete on the world’s largest stage, we are unfortunately compelled to express our utmost disappointment with the Jamaica Football Federation.

“On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully address concerns resulting from sub-par planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition, and accessibility to proper resources…We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation.”

Jamaica’s next FIFA World Cup match is slated for Aug. 8, 2023.