Bengals Player Ja’Marr Chase Files Restraining Order After Claiming Harassment By Woman

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, has filed a restraining order against a young woman named Ambar Hunter, who he claims to have had a “one night stand” with.

According to TMZ Sports, Chase filed the protective court order on Tuesday (Aug. 15). His attorneys, Jason Lampert and Michael Goldstein, released a statement saying, “Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021.”

“After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option,” the statement continued. “Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Per outlet, Chase claims Hunter has portrayed an “unhinged and disturbing” pattern of harassment towards not only him, but his mother, too. The young NFL star has alleged that Hunter threatened them after he refused to get into a relationship with her after a single night of intimacy.

Reportedly, Chase and Hunter hooked up in July 2021, and after refusing to continue seeing her, she’s since then attempted to damage his brand, reputation, and corporate sponsorships. Chase claims that Hunter has harassed him on social media by posting false allegations that they have a child together and that he is a “deadbeat” father. Reportedly, Chase does not have any children with Hunter.

If that’s not enough, Hunter is also accused of lying about being a victim of domestic violence.

The young woman allegedly has posted photos of someone else’s child, pretending to her 18,000 followers that the child belongs to the 23-year-old. However, Chase claims that Hunter refuses to set up a DNA test and no law enforcement has found her story credible.

Additionally, Chase claims that the young woman posted his mother’s personal phone number and photo on Instagram, which allegedly led to harassing calls and texts.

In an IG post, Hunter called Chase’s mother a “witch” and stated that she’s made her life “miserable.”

