James Harden Calls 76ers GM Daryl Morey “A Liar,” Threatens To Never Play For Him Again

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

James Harden has branded Philadelphia 76ers general manager and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey “a liar” and has vowed to never play for an organization that employs him again.

The 33-year-old combo guard recently lashed out at Morey during an appearance in China on Monday (Aug. 14), accusing the renowned executive of being untruthful to him. “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden told the crowded room of attendees at the Adidas-sponsored event, reiterating his statement to make his sentiment clear. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Harden, who joined the 76ers during the 2021-2022 NBA season via a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, recently opted into the $35.6 million player option for the final year of his contract. According to reports, the former NBA MVP has become disgruntled after trade talks between Morey and the Los Angeles Clippers regarding an exchange for Harden breaking down this past weekend. It is believed that he picked up his player option in lieu of not reaching an extension agreement with Morey and the franchise under the guise that he would be traded to another team, preferably his hometown Clippers.

The 14-year veteran is coming off an underwhelming playoff showing in which he scored 9 points and went 3 for 11 from the field with 7 assists and 6 boards in Game 7 of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Boston Celtics. Former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was fired after the loss, which many attribute in part to his deteriorating relationship with Harden.