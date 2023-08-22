James Harden Fined $100,000 For Daryl Morey Comments

Following comments made about Daryl Morey, James Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), the league issued a statement regarding Harden’s public demand to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers.

“The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for public comments on Aug. 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team. The league’s investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded,” it read.

$100,000 is the maximum amount that any player can be fined.

During the interview in question, the 33-year-old athlete stated, “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” He, then, reiterated this sentiment for clarity. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” Notably, Morey is the 76ers’ president of operations.

When Harden was traded to the 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-2022 season, he took a $14.5 million pay cut. However, after the team didn’t win a championship, he surprisingly opted in for another year on the team under the guise that he’d be potentially traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In an effort to make a return on his investment, Morey reportedly requested the Clippers’ first-round draft picks in exchange for Harden, but according to Bleacher Report, the team declined.