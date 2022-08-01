James Harden Re-Signs With Philadelphia 76ers For $68.6 Million

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Basketball superstar James Harden has re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for two years, announced the NBA. While the terms of the deal were undisclosed per team policy, league insiders previously reported that the deal is worth $68.6 million. News of Harden re-signing comes weeks after the former league MVP declined his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-2023 NBA season. The athlete gave the 76ers front office more flexibility with acquiring free agents in the team’s pursuit of an NBA championship, which the 13-year vet has publicly stated as his top priority.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said in a statement. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

Daryl Morey, President of basketball operations of the 76ers and the man who acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2021-2022 season, spoke glowingly of James, whom he formed a close bond with during Morey’s time as General Manager of the Houston Rockets, the team Harden became a perennial All-Star, scoring champ, and bonafide superstar.

“James Harden is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer,” Morey said. “His mission is to win an NBA title and we’re thrilled that he will continue that journey here in Philadelphia. He is one of the best scorers and passers to ever play, and his knowledge of the game allows him to dissect defenses and make everyone around him better. James’ commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster. This is an exciting time for our franchise.”

While the 76ers lost in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs this past season. With Harden delivering a underwhelming performance in the team’s final game of the series, he was still one of the more productive players in the league. In his 65 games with the Brooklyn Nets and 76ers, Harden averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.3 steals while playing 37.2 minutes per game.