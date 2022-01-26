James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden No. 13 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a free throw during the game against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 12, 2022 at United Center in Chicago.

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.”

The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following the season and that his future plans may not include Brooklyn.

James Harden No. 13 and head coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets talk as the Nets play the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on Dec. 7, 2021 in Dallas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Among Harden’s alleged gripes with the Nets is Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status due to remaining unvaccinated from COVID-19 and head coach Steve Nash’s lack of late-game adjustments. However, Los Angles native’s displeasure with Brooklyn reportedly extends beyond the hardwood, as he’s yet to become fond of living in the New York City borough versus his time living in Houston during his days as a Rocket.

One possible destination for Harden if he decides to depart from the Nets is Philadelphia as the Sixers are looking to move off of star playmaker Ben Simmons, who has yet to play a game this season. Many pundits have suggested that a trade between Brooklyn and Philadelphia could work for both teams with Simmons going to Brooklyn and Harden going to Philly. While that trade appears unlikely to happen prior to Feb. 10—the NBA’s trade deadline—with Harden having the option to opt-out of his contract following this season. But only time will tell if he and his agent will facilitate a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets or remain a part of the organization.

Kevin Durant No. 7 and Kyrie Irving No. 11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on during the first half of Game Five of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on June 1, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are currently third in the standings in the Eastern Conference, with a 29–18 regular-season record as of press time. However, the team has recently struggled, posting a 5–5 record over its last 10 games, and are currently on a two-game losing streak.