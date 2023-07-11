Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Lands Deal With Italian Soccer League

Jay-Z at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' at the Shrine Auditoriums on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports continues to expand its territory with the latest company announcement. As revealed on social media on Monday (July 10), the agency welcomed Italy’s Serie A soccer league to the family.

According to Deadline, the deal is described as a new “strategic partnership” between the two entities with efforts to empower the Italian league in North America. The deal plans to heighten awareness by engaging existing and new fans through digital content, marketing activations, and events.

Together, Roc Nation and Serie A have had a working partnership since 2019.

Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“We are super excited to help Serie A expand its brand throughout America while helping to develop meaningful commercial partnerships along with enhanced brand visibility that will lead to continued growth for one of the world’s premier football leagues,” expressed Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports of the partnership.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale looks on during the FC Internazionale Training Session ahead of UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final on June 09, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku of Serie A’s Inter Milan, one of the league’s biggest stars is also represented by Roc Nation Sports.

“We spent some time together in New York, and then he pushed me too to return to Inter,” Lukaku said of the Reasonable Doubt rapper. “He’s a person who follows football a lot, he always follows Inter. He’s truly a nice person.”

Roc Nation Sports International also welcomed Brazilian soccer agency TFM to the family earlier this month. The announcement also confirmed Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) would be joining the agency’s roster.

“You think about [soccer] and you think about talent, Brazil is probably the first market that you would put on the top of your list as it relates to a wish list for acquisition,” says Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International in a statement per Forbes. “If you know anything about TFM, they’ve got some of the best talent in the world.”