Jaylen Brown To Host Donda Academy Basketball Game In Atlanta

Jaylen Brown has kept his word to continue to assist and aid students of Donda Academy amid fallout from Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments. The Boston Celtics star has stepped up to host a game between the school’s basketball team, the Doves, and Skill Factory, which will take place in Atlanta on Sunday (Nov. 6), with tip-off beginning at 6:00PM.

Brown’s move follows the cancellation of a previously scheduled game at Morehouse College due to the team’s association with the embattled rapper. “Throughout its history, Morehouse, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities,” read a statement released by the historically Black institution this past Monday (Oct. 31). “We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Please see here for a statement regarding the Nov. 6 basketball tournament. pic.twitter.com/j7hLokWj4H — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) October 31, 2022

Reacting to Morehouse’s decision with his own, Brown deemed the cancellation “an unfortunate retraction.” However, he remained adamant about “looking for another solution” to provide the Donda Academy hoopers a venue to showcase their talent. The All-Star had previously voiced his displeasure with Donda Academy athletes potentially having their scholarships rescinded due to their enrollment in the school, which has since come under fire amid its founder’s string of controversies.

While Brown remains devoted to Donda Academy and its students, he has cut ties with Ye’s Donda Sports brand, news which the former Cal player announced late last month. Brown is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:30P – 5:45P, prior to the tip-off between the DONDA Doves and the Skill Factory.