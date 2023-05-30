Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Dominate Boston Celtics To Advance To NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics defends Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Miami Heat crushed the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Monday (May 29), Jimmy Butler and the Heat punched their ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals in a winner takes all match-up, recovering after squandering their Game 6 match with Boston.

The Heat outplayed their opposition by outrebounding, snagging a higher field goal and three-point percentage, and causing more turnovers for the green and white.

Butler, 33, who scored 28 points and went 12-28 FGs, seven rebounds, and six assists, was named the ECF MVP over teammate Caleb Martin. “Himmy” Butler spoke to the press after the game, and while he was happy with the win, he asserted that the job wasn’t finished.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Meyer/Getty Images

“We stayed together as a group. As a team, we talked about going and getting a tough one on the road. We did just that,” the NBA star said. “But we’re not satisfied. We’re excited. We’re happy. But we’ve got one more to get.”

Eric Spoelstra, the Heat’s head coach, talked about his team’s defiant nature and unwillingness to give in. “I think a lot of people can relate to this team,” Spoelstra asserted. “Sometimes you have to suffer for the things you really want.”

The eighth-seed Miami Heat are set to face off against the no.1 seed Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. An official press release for the championship reveals that Game 1 will air on Thursday (June 1) at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Additionally, the championship marks the first time the Denver Nuggets have appeared in the Finals.