John Wall Reflects On Houston Rockets Stint, Justin Patton Catches A Stray

John Wall #11 of the LA Clippers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ; Justin Patton #26 of the Houston Rockets shoots over Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 24, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Wall has, fortunately, found a happy situation this NBA season as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers after multiple tumultuous years. The 32-year-old recently reflected on his time as a member of the Houston Rockets, with specific mention of his former teammate Justin Patton, who offered him a response.

The point guard was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Rockets right before the 2020-2021 training camp began. He’d sat out the previous year due to injury, and joined a team that would soon lose their superstar James Harden.

“My first year in Houston we were tanking,” the five-time All-Star told Tidal League’s Run Your Race during a Tuesday (Jan. 17) interview. “We lost 20 in a row, we was tryna lose on purpose… We was starting ni**as name Justin Patton.”

Patton joined the Rockets in February 2021, and was later waived in April of that same year. Despite his brief stint, he was not pleased with the stray that Wall sent his way. “I thought we were cool @John Wall,” he tweeted later on Tuesday.

Patton is currently playing for the Cholet Basket of the French LNB Pro A, after stints with the Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and those teams’ respective G League organizations.

As for Wall, he is currently recovering from an abdomen injury suffered during the Clippers’ 115-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday (Jan. 13). The Raleigh, NC-bred athlete is averaging 11.4 points on 40.7% shooting and 5.2 assists this season.