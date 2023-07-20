Jordan Poole’s Dad Calls Draymond Green “Soft” Following Latest Punch Comments

(L-R) Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors walk to the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 25, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 134-105.

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole has been a consistent topic within the NBA for nearly a year, and now family members are getting involved. The 24-year-old guard’s father jumped on Twitter to address the Golden State Warriors’ defensive anchor.

Patrick Beverley’s podcast account shared a clip on Tuesday (July 18) where the four-time NBA champion spoke about the scuffle with his former teammate. He alluded to some buildup centered around specific comments that were said before they actually got physical.

“I don’t just hit people,” Green said. “Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, we know things that you have to stand on.”

Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony, replied to the clip a few hours later and said “I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft [a**] bi**h and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

Draymond followed that up the next day (July 19) with “That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you [in] an arena for a year champ. I got [to] get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.” Check out the clip and tweets above.

The back-and-forth ended at Green’s reply, but clearly tensions between both sides ran deeper than what was publicized. Many people speculated that the situation was never resolved and played a huge part in why the Golden State Warriors failed to successfully defend their 2022 title.

They struggled throughout the regular season and performed below standard on the road, going 11-30. The Warriors won their first-round matchup against the third-seed Sacramento Kings, a young team who earned their first playoff berth since the 2005-2006 NBA season, in seven games. GSW was eventually eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the conference semifinals.

Jordan Poole has a new home as a member of the Washington Wizards as of late June. The Warriors received Chris Paul, who had just been traded from the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., two future draft picks, and cash considerations.