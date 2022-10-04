Karl-Anthony Towns Lost 17 Pounds During Hospitalization

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after dunking the ball against the Boston Celtics in the first half at TD Garden on March 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is currently on the mend after losing 17 pounds while hospitalized for an infection in his throat.

According to ESPN, Towns, who was admitted to the hospital last week, was suffering from breathing issues and could barely walk at the time of his hospitalization. The three-time All-Star, who is currently back with his team after being discharged, recently spoke on the ordeal, thanking the hospital staff in charge of his care while giving an update on his recovery.

“Shoutout to those people in the hospital, doing an amazing job getting me back healthy,” Towns said. “Treating me so well. Just happy to be back on the court. … I’m still recovering. I’m still getting better. There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball [during the illness].”

He continued, adding “I’m just taking my time, let the docs and my body take its course and do what it needs to do to get back. Whatever the case may be, if it’s preseason and it looks pretty good for it, we’ll just see as the days go by. I don’t want to promise anything.”

According to reports, the infection to Towns’ throat was not COVID-related. He has not participated in training camp and is expected to miss the entire NBA preseason, but is hopeful to return for the Timberwolves’ regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 19. Thus far, Towns has not participated in contract drills and is currently working towards improving his conditioning.

Towns played in 74 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-2022 NBA regular-season, producing averages of 24.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 3.6 APG. He was voted Third Team All-NBA for the second time in his career and won the 2021–22 NBA Three-Point Contest.