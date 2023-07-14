Kehlani To Perform 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Singer/songwriter Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kehlani has been announced as the performer for the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star game halftime show. Presented by AT&T, the annual matchup is set to be played on Saturday (July 15) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. ABC will air the All-Star Game in primetime for the first time at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Sin City claims the anticipated athletic event after it was held previously at the Mandalay Bay Events Center (2019) and the Michelob Ultra Arena (2021).

The full slate of events includes two full days of WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will air on ESPN on Friday (July 14) at 1 p.m. PT.

This year’s WNBA All-Star weekend takes place almost 24 years to the day of the first WNBA All-Star Game, played on July 14, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the historic event, the Los Angeles Sparks’ Lisa Leslie earned MVP honors after leading the Western Conference to a 79-61 win over the Eastern Conference.

For 2023, two former WNBA All-Star MVPs will be playing: Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas (2022) and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings (2021). A total of 22 players will take part in the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, with at least one player representing all 12 WNBA teams. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, lead as captains for the all-star teams.

Kehlani is also set to perform during the Major League Soccer 2023 All-Star concert. The show takes place on July 17 in Washington D.C. with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, formally known as Anderson .Paak.