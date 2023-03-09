Kevin Durant Suffers Ankle Injury Ahead Of First Home Game With Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NBA star Kevin Durant injured his ankle during a pre-game workout on Wednesday (March 8). According to ESPN, the athlete will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Durant was set to make his Phoenix Suns home game debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder when the star athlete jumped up for a layup and landed on his ankle improperly.

A viral clip showing No.35 hurting himself during warm-ups made the rounds on social media, with the footage showing him slip before his initial move. Kevin’s ankle can be seen tweaking a bit due to the slippery floor, with the rest of his forward movement altered resulting in the worrying sight.

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns head coach, spoke about the unfortunate incident, expressing sympathy for the NBA player’s injury.

Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.



He stayed down for a few seconds but then got up and finished his on-court work. pic.twitter.com/DwTrNc6LIr — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 9, 2023

“I feel bad for him because he feels bad,” Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters. “I saw his face and — I’ve been around him so many times — I know what he’s feeling, and I don’t want him feeling that way at all.”

In February 2023, Durant, 34, was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns in a four-team deal. Although the “Slim Reaper” has only played three exhibitions with his new team, he has put on a trio of electrifying performances. The NBA All-Star has almost averaged 27 points per game through 69% shooting.

Along with the Washington, D.C. native, his new teammates, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, have also suffered from an array of injuries over the years. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the Suns play their trio of stars heading into the preseason.