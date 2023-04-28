Kevin Durant Enters Lifetime Deal With Nike

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kevin Durant has played for multiple NBA teams but his latest move is a lifelong commitment. The 34-year-old and Nike have entered a new deal, locking the NBA star with the sports brand forever. Exclusively reported by Boardroom, the partnership include footwear, apparel, and a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” expressed the NBA All-Star.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together,” added Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher.

Durant joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the third NBA player to sign a lifetime deal with Nike. He first signed with the brand back in 2007. According to CardboardConnection, the first-round draft pick declined a bigger deal with adidas to join the Nike family, with the second-largest rookie endorsement deal since James.

KD’s first shoe was released with Nike in 2008, and since then, the collaboration has produced multiple editions and colorways of the signature sneaker. Earlier this month, the Nike KD 16 was previewed by Nick DePaula on Twitter, as the show the Phoenix Suns forward would sport in this year’s playoffs.