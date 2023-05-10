Kevin Durant Gets Technical Foul After Shoving Nikola Jokic In Game 5

Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns, left, and Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets fight for the control of free ball during 1st half of the western conference semifinal game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 9, 2023.

Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic got chippy during the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets Game 5 matchup. The 34-year-old power forward was given a technical foul for shoving the Serbian hooper.

Toward the end of the third quarter of Tuesday’s (May 10) contest, the two-time MVP and his teammate Bruce Brown attempted to get into the Suns’ huddle while Devin Booker shot free throws. Durant, in an attempt to keep his opponents out, shoved Brown and Jokic. The latter of whom flailed his arms which caught the referees’ attention and lead to KD’s technical foul. Notably, the Nuggets’ star did not react at all when Suns center Jock Landale also shoved him.

After reviewing the play, the referees also gave Brown a technical foul for “unsportsmanlike actions toward the Phoenix bench.” After the matchup, Jokic joked about his teammate’s actions and how they would’ve been able to shoot technical free throws if he didn’t provoke the Suns and gotten handed a foul.

Kevin Durant downplayed the situation in the post-game press conference, saying, “It wasn’t anything serious […] They were excited. They was up big, and we were trying to draw some stuff up. And you know how that goes. I don’t think it was nothing.”

Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns head coach, wasn’t as pragmatic about the situation. “The league has to figure out all that stuff, man,” Williams said. “There’s just too much silliness going on in the NBA when it comes to that. Everybody does it, and it should be like a written rule that you shouldn’t walk over to somebody’s huddle.”

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 118-102 and took a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinals series.