Kevin Garnett Blames Partying With Snoop Dogg For Dreadful Defensive Performance

Kevin Garnett is regarded as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, but the Hall of Fame power forward says a night partying with Snoop Dogg led to one of the worst rebounding performances of his career.

On Friday (July 28), Garnett shared a clip on social media of him and Snoop discussing the incident, which occurred during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Never forget that time I hung out with @SnoopDogg till 7am when we had a game at noon,” the NBA champion wrote on Twitter. “Was leading the league in rebounds and had 0 at halftime. Damn sure learned my lesson! ???”

Never forget that time I hung out with @SnoopDogg till 7am when we had a game at noon. Was leading the league in rebounds and had 0 at halftime. Damn sure learned my lesson! ??? pic.twitter.com/c1WyezPrhX — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 28, 2023

In the video, Garnett says he and the Timberwolves were in Canada for a regular season game against the Toronto Raptors when he got word that Snoop Dogg was in town for a live performance. He and several of his teammates attended the concert, which he says Snoop “killed” before hanging out til the wee hours of the morning. According to the rap star, “the sun was rising” when Garnett and his teammates departed, mere hours before their matchup against the Raptors.

Garnett, who was leading the NBA in rebounds at the time, recalls finishing the game with only three rebounds, a stark contrast from his season average of 13.4 rebounds per game. He says that word of their time spent with Snoop got back to the Timberwolves’ head coach at the time, the late Flip Saunders, who chided his star player and his teammates for their poor performance and placed the blame on the rap icon.

Kevin Garnett #21 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on November 17, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“‘Goddamn it, guys. The Toronto fans, they get to see you once,” Garnett said, imitating Saunders. “Goddamn it, [you] come here, play like shit. You mfs hanging out with Snoop — you f**king got Snooped.”

The Timberwolves lost the game, which took place over 20 years ago in January 2003, with the Raptors, one of the worst teams in in the league at the time, breaking a 12-game losing streak with their 105-91 victory. Garnett would ultimately finish second in the league in rebounds for the 2002-2003 season behind Ben Wallace, who averaged 15.4 rebounds per game. However, Garnett would lead the NBA in rebounds for the next four seasons, from 2003 through 2007.