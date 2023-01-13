Kobe Bryant MVP Season Jersey Expected To Fetch $7M At Auction

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers points in the second quarter of Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

CNBC reports that Kobe Bryant’s signed MVP season jersey is set to be sold at Sotheby’s auction for $7 million. The late, great Bryant wore the jersey in 25 games of the 2007/2008 season, scoring 645 points over eight months.

That same season, the American icon averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals — but ultimately losing to the Boston Celtics.

In a statement to TMZ, Sotheby’s spoke about the signed purple and gold NBA artifact and detailed it as the “most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction.”

Adding to the jersey’s exclusivity, Sotheby also explained that the game-worn item is the same article Kobe can be seen tugging on in one of Bryant’s most iconic photographs, taken during the first round of the 2008 NBA playoffs.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back while running downcourt in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on May 2, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“To have this jersey from that iconic moment is not only really special,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles said, “but it has also served as this point of inspiration all over the world of Kobe in this jersey.”

“This jersey has influenced popular culture in a way that is seldom seen in the sports community, becoming iconic and synonymous with the image of Kobe Bryant. In California alone, there are more than 15 murals depicting him in this jersey, with wings, American flags, and snakes in the background.”

Previously, the Black Mamba’s rookie Lakers jersey worn during the 1997 NBA Playoffs sold for $2.74 million at an auction.

The jersey was the first piece of memorabilia available from his earliest appearance in the post-season tournament.