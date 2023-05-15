Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Blasts Ja Morant For Second Gun Incident: “You NBA DumbBoy”

Ja Morant’s latest gun controversy has everyone sharing their thoughts once again. Former NBA player Kwame Brown blasted the 23-year-old in an almost five-minute video for flashing a gun on Instagram Live this past weekend.

“So Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh boy?” the 41-year-old asked. “So instead of you just being in your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bullsh*t apology, and then show a gun on Instagram Live.”

He continued, “I’ve heard of NBA YoungBoy, but you NBA DumbBoy because you got to be the dumbest motherf**ker in the league. You got $231 million promised to you and you wanna be a f**kin’ thug? Yeah, it’s okay for you to have a gun. You have a right, a 2nd Amendment right to have a gun, but what the f**k do you keep pulling it out menacing for?”

“I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA Dumb boy bc you got to be the stupidest mf in the league” pic.twitter.com/MrbogC9knh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 15, 2023

Many critics of Morant have pointed to the music he listens to, namely that of NBA YoungBoy, as an influence on his recent behavior; Kwame Brown echoed those sentiments. “What is up with all this music you keep listening to?” he asked. “Is this music putting you in a trance, dumb a** boy? ‘Cause this music is about to cost you your f**king career. You gon’ be bouncing around with ni**as all day long, just listenin’ to music in the backyard of a goddamn shack if you keep on being a jacka**.”

The 2020 Rookie of the Year was spotted this past weekend showing off a gun while singing along to the Richest Opp artist’s music on his friend’s Instagram Live broadcast. The friend attempted to turn the camera away when the Memphis Grizzlies point guard revealed the weapon, but it was to no avail as people were able to get screenshots and screen recordings of the video.

The Memphis Grizzlies has suspended the two-time All-Star from all team operations. “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” Shams Charania reported via NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.