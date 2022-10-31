Kyrie Irving Defends Tweet About Controversial Documentary: “I Do Not Stand With Alex Jones‘ Position”

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kyrie Irving went back and forth with a reporter during a post-game conference, where he clarified his stance on controversial right-wing pundit Alex Jones.

After the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night (Oct. 29), Irving was asked about the now-deleted tweet viewed as a promotion of the controversial documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The basketball star, 30, was also questioned about his views on Alex Jones.

“That was a few weeks ago. I do not stand with Alex Jones’ position, narrative, [the] court case that he had with Sandy Hook, or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma. Or parents that had to relive trauma,” the Brooklyn Nets point guard said. “Or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event. My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early ’90s or late ’90s about secret societies in America of occults. And it’s true.”

The former Duke University athlete continued, doubling down on his thoughts about Jones, claiming he wasn’t identifying with the controversial figure.

“So I wasn’t identifying with anything of being a [campaignist] for Alex Jones or anything…It’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day, that was the one post that everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it, I just exist.”

Amid the reporter’s commentary and questions about the posting of the documentary, Irving stated his freedom to post content of his choosing and told them not to dehumanize him.

“I can post whatever I want, so say that, and shut it down, and move on to the next question. I don’t have to understand anything from you,” he said as the reporter repeatedly pointed out that Irving did not his question. “[I] wish you would feel the same about Black reproductive rights, about the things that actually matter, instead of what I’m posting. Fix your life, bro.”

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.



Earlier this month, Irving shared an Amazon link to the documentary Hebrews to Negores: Wake Up Black America, a documentary criticized as being full of anti-semetic rhetoric. According to Rolling Stone, the 2018 film states that it intends to “uncover the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

The description for the 2015 book echoes the desire to unearth a “hidden” history of the “real Jews.” “Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa,” the description reads. “Blacks have been told lies about their heritage.”

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Nets owner Joe Tsai recently responded to his point guard’s decision to share the hurtful documentary and proclaimed his disappointment in the ordeal.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai said. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, Irving took to Twitter to address and defend his actions. He also made a point to share that he is an “omnist”— someone who believes in all religions.

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” he tweeted. “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”