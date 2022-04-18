Kyrie Irving Claps Back At Boston Celtics Fans Who Called Him A “P*ssy” And “B*tch” Following Game 1 Loss

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston.

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has responded to reports of verbal exchanges between himself and Boston Celtics fans during and after the Net’s Game 1 loss in their 1st Round matchup with the Celtics. After being booed on multiple occasions throughout the game, Irving, who played two seasons for the Celtics before unceremoniously bolting for Brooklyn in free agency ahead of the 2019–2020 NBA season, was seen giving Boston fans the middle finger on at least two occasions. He was reportedly heard telling another fan to “suck my d**k” before entering the visiting team’s locker room.

Kyrie is fed up with Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/HS0SbkHCGv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 17, 2022

During the postgame presser, when asked about what one reporter deemed as the crowd’s “hostile” interaction with him, Irving refused to agree to that description, while alleging that fans had shouted expletives at him, including “p*ssy” and “b*tch.” “When people start yelling p*ssy and b*tch and f*ck you, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor,” said Irving. “Nah f*ck that, ‘That’s the playoffs, it is what it is.’ I know what to expect in here and I’m ready to give the same energy back to them.”

Describing his exchanges with Celtics fans as “fun,” Irving attributed the tense interactions as a byproduct of playoff basketball and reiterated his willingness to engage the hecklers. “This isn’t my first time in TD Garden, so what you guys saw and what you guys think is entertainment or the fans think is entertainment, all is fair in competition,” the former NBA champion added. “So if somebody’s gonna call me out of my name, imma look at them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time they’re not.”

Kyrie Irving comments on the Boston crowd. pic.twitter.com/yvdAm3WM7i — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 17, 2022

Part 2: “it’s the dark side, embrace it.” pic.twitter.com/ILCxBA09UM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 17, 2022

Irving also compared Celtics fans’ ire toward him to that of a former lover who can’t get over being rejected and continues to search for closure after the fact. “I know it’s going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here. It’s like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back,” he explained. “I’m just like, ‘It was fun while it lasted.’”

Game 2 of the 1st Round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics takes place on Wednesday (April 20) at 7:00 p.m. ET.