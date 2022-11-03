Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that they will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. This charitable act follows the NBA champion getting blasted on social media and in a post-game press conference for sharing the 2018 documentary Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America which included anti-semitic content.

The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League have put out a joint statement saying, in part, that Kyrie Irving and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/AZJEyXQpH1 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 2, 2022

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” the point guard said in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Notably, Nets owner Joe Tsai was among those to publicly speak out against the 30-year-old. “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai said. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion.

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

During the press conference after the Nets’ Oct. 29 loss to the Indiana Pacers, columnist Nick Friedell asked Irving about promoting Alex Jones content and the aforementioned documentary on his social media, to which the NBA All-Star got argumentative, denied that he was actively promoting anything, and instead reiterated his free ability to post whatever he would like to. Friedell attempted to distinguish freedom to post from posting anti-semetic content that could hurt people, but the conversation had reached a point of irreconcilable difference of opinion.

Kyrie Irving's full press conference video after loss to the Pacers pic.twitter.com/8Vbrlh0Pgg — dave (@nbadaves) October 30, 2022

Seemingly, the former Rookie Of The Year has had a change of heart and is looking to rehabilitate his current perception, especially in the wake of Kanye West’s antisemitism continuing to be uncovered and no remorse shown by the Donda artist.