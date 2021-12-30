Kyrie Irving Says He “Understood” And “Respected” Decision To Not Allow Him To Play

Kyrie Irving, No. 11 of the Brooklyn Nets, cheers from the bench during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Oct. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Kyrie Irving shared his reformed opinion on missing the earlier season games due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After his first practice of the NBA season, Irving explained to the media he accepted the fate of not playing this season.

“I understood their decision and respected it,” remarked the Brooklyn Nets star according to ESPN. “I really had to sit back and think and try not to become too emotionally attached to what they were deciding to do. I had to really evaluate things and see it from their perspective, meaning the organization, my teammates.”

He added, “I really empathized and I understood their choice to say if you are not going to be fully vaccinated, then you can’t be a full [participant].”

Kyrie Irving, No. 11 of the Brooklyn Nets, takes a shot as Khris Middleton, No. 22 of the Milwaukee Bucks, defends during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second-round series at Barclays Center on June 7, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images

The 29-year-old also shared excitement to be able to hit the court. He has not played in an NBA game all season and will only be allowed to participate in away games. Nets Coach Steve Nash has said Irving will need to practice and condition up for one to two weeks before he can return in a road game.

“He looks great considering he just came out of protocols and hasn’t played basketball,” said Nash. “How does he recover from today? How many high-intensity [practices] does he need to feel comfortable, confident.”

In October, the league revealed Irving would not be able to participate without being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, sparking rumors of his retirement.

“Incredibly grateful just to be back in the building,” Irving continued ahead of his return. “Welcomed back with open arms [from] my teammates, the whole organization. Not gonna lie, it has been relatively tough to watch from the sideline with everything going on in the world. I know everybody is feeling it [COVID]. Just praying for everybody to be healthy during these times. If I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with my teammates, even if it is just on the road for away games, I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Watch Kyrie Irving addressing the media below.