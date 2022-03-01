Kyrie Irving Won’t Play Under New COVID Mandate, Says NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The ongoing saga surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status appeared to be nearing an end when New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city’s plans to amend COVID-19 mandates requiring vaccination for indoor dining, fitness centers, and entertainment venues.

The change is scheduled to begin on March 7 and led many to speculate that Irving would then be able to play NBA games in New York City, which he’s been restricted from doing due to his decision to not get vaccinated. However, Mayor Adams maintains that despite his desire to see Kyrie help bring an NBA championship back to his home borough, he refuses to make an exception for him or any other city employee, for that matter.

“Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring,” Adams told CNBC. “But there’s so much at stake here.” He continued, adding, “We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue. I can’t have my city closed down again. It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees, ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.'”

Irving, who has yet to play a home game for the Brooklyn Nets, has only appeared in 15 games this season and is currently averaging 25.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, and 5.3 apg.