Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A Dream

Lakers teammates Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant share a light moment before the start of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2010, at Staples Center.

Lamar Odom has opened up about his “brother” and late Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant, telling sports commentator Shannon Sharpe that the spirit of the NBA icon has visited him in his dreams on at least four separate occasions.

“He come to me in dreams, too. When I was on the Big Brother house, I was there for 26 days, he came to me, like, in four dreams,” Odom, 42, told Sharpe, 54, on episode 54 of the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

“The last dream, it was real vivid. He said something to me and I’m not gone ever, ever forget. We were having a shooting contest, and Kobe was so good at shooting the ball because he can step into the ball with either foot, left or right. We get to the three-point line, right wing, and he looked back at me [and] he said, ‘Hello, the afterlife ain’t what people make it up to be.'”

Odom went on, “I didn’t know how to take that. Did he mean he misses the girls? His mission is not done yet? Get it all in now because you don’t know what to expect? That just stuck with me.”

Bryant, who was 41 years old at the time of his death, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The NBA baller is survived by wife Vanessa Bryant, and three children: Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe, who was born in 2019.

Odom has a neck tattoo in honor of Bryant and has been seen wearing a pendant with a picture of the late athlete and his daughter.