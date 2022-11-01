Lamar Odom Reveals How He Got His Lakers Championship Rings Back

Lamar Odom #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as his team is called for a foul during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center on March 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Lamar Odom has been reunited with the NBA championship rings he won with the Los Angeles Lakers during the team’s consecutive title runs in 2009 and 2010.

Odom, who played an integral role in the Lakers’ defeat of the Boston Celtics in the 2009 NBA Finals and the Orlando Magic in the 2010 NBA Finals, recently revealed during an episode of his podcast On The L.O., that he initially pawned the rings in 2016 to help cover his medical bills following his drug overdose at the Love Ranch brothel.

After waking up from a coma and discovering that his bank account was empty, Odom says he chose to part ways with the rings to pay off his debts, which were ultimately sold at an auction in 2020. However, Odom, who has since rebounded medically and has reportedly kicked his drug habit, says he recently ran into the man who purchased his championship rings. According to Odom, the man in question, a diehard Lakers fan who bought the rings for $36,600 and $78,000 each, chose to gift him his rings back, free of charge.

The former swingman says the fan’s decision stemmed from his acknowledgment that Odom rightfully earned the jewelry with his play on the court alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant and was deserving of being their rightful owner. After beginning his career with stints on the Los Angles Clippers and the Miami Heat, Odom joined the Lakers following a trade during the 2004 NBA offseason. Odom played seven seasons for the Los Angles Lakers, winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011. The 2010-2011 season would be Odom’s last as a Laker, as he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December 2011.

Watch Lamar Odom discuss being gifted his championship rings on the latest episode of the On The L.O. podcast below.