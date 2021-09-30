LaMelo Ball Launches Scholarship For Roc Nation School At LIU

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the fourth quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is using his platform to empower the youth by launching a four-year scholarship to the Roc nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

The scholarship—for students majoring in Sports Management or Sports Communication & Marketing—will be open to applicants with an SAT score of at least 1100 (22 on the ACT) or students who have averaged a B grade or better. Contestants must also submit a written essay detailing future plans for themselves in the next decade and how being a recipient of the LaMelo Scholarship will impact those plans.

Despite having forgone a college education himself to pursue professional basketball, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year still believes in its benefits and desires to assist those heading along that path.

“I want to encourage the next generation of sports executives and leaders to follow their dreams just like I did to make it to the NBA,” Ball said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to have the means and public platform to support others, so I want to do my part and create a lane for a student to get a strong education and be in position to make a meaningful impact in the sports industry.” Established in 2020, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment is part of the curriculum at Long Island University, which includes LIU Post in Brookville, NY, and LIU Brooklyn, located in Fort Greene.

Students can begin applying for the LaMelo Scholarship on Sept. 29 via http://apply.liu.edu/rn, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. The winner will be announced by the end of 2021 with the scholarship funds for the Fall 2022 semester.