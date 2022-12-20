Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

LaVar Ball Gets Candid On Possibility Of LaMelo Joining The Lakers

The 21-year-old athlete celebrated this third year as a Charlotte Hornet in September.

LaVar and LaMelo Ball watching BIG3 basketball game
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has never been one to keep his opinions to himself. The Big Baller Brand entrepreneur recently revealed his plans for his sons’ NBA careers, including whether or not his youngest son, LaMelo, would follow in his brother Lonzo’s footsteps and join the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Common sense would tell you, hell no,” Ball told Complex. “You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy.” He explained that at one point, he did want Melo to be a Laker, but “that ship done sailed.”

The 55-year-old continued, “You get rid of ‘Zo and you think I’m going to come back? I’m not that type of foolish guy.” Melo is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

The controversial businessman also revealed that ideally, he’d like for all three of his sons to be on the same team. “It’s going to happen, all three of them are going to play on the same team; and when it happens, folks are going to go crazy,” said the former athlete

When pressed about that notion, he stood firm on his dream. “At some point, all of their contracts are over, and they come up at the same time; you don’t think they’re going to make the decision to be together? Ball boys are good for business.”

For Ball, it isn’t even about the team, but about the coach. “Who’s going to let all my boys do what they do?,” he questioned. Naturally, he added that he is the perfect coach to lead the charge.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad