LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record

LeBron James has finally surpassed the all-time NBA scoring record.
On Tuesday night (Feb. 7), in a match against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Crypto.com Arena, James pulled up with a fadeaway jumper and walked into the history books, vanquishing a 38-year record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The “Chosen One” entered Tuesday’s game with 38,352 points. To overtake the record, he would need to rack up 36 points.
However, he would finish the night with 38 points, an additional seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals for good measure. The new all-time scoring record now stands at 38,390.
While the Lakers ended up losing the game 133-130, James and his family were able to celebrate his accomplishment as the NBA stopped regulation to commemorate the awe-inducing achievement.
During a teary speech, King James spoke to the crowd about his new record and the feeling he got as he took the now legendary shot.
“I write ‘The Man In The Arena’ on my shoe every single night from Theodore Roosevelt,” the NBA veteran said. “Tonight, I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in, and the roar from the crowd. I’m not sure if I would be able to feel that feeling again, unless it’s a game-winning Finals shot.
“Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool. I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”
Adam Silver, the NBA’s commissioner, spoke to LeBron’s greatness as the two shared a moment on the court.
“A record that has stood for nearly 40 years,” Silver expressed. “Many people thought it would never be broken. LeBron, you are the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Congratulations.”
Abdul-Jabbar then held the game ball with one hand an extended it to No.23, granting him his new place in history.
“I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind,” James told the crowded arena. “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it’s very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain, please.”
The arena was a star-studded affair, with notable names pulling up to be a part of the historic night. A-listers sitting courtside included Dwyane Wade, Jay-Z, Denzel Washington, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Usher, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Bob McAdoo, and more.