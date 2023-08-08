LeBron James and Bronny Spotted Visiting Mayo Clinic In Minnesota

Bronny James #6 of the West team looks on during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny are taking the necessary strides to get back on track. The two reportedly traveled to Minnesota over the weekend to visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to TMZ. The James’ are ensuring their son is getting the best help possible, as the Mayo Clinic is regarded as one of the top medical facilities in the country.

On July 24, Bronny was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. A 911 call was placed from the Galen Center in Los Angeles after the 18-year-old athlete collapsed during USC basketball workouts. Three days later, LeBron provided an update, thanking everyone for their well wishes and confirming his son was “doing great.”

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” wrote the NBA superstar on Twitter. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Thanks to his solid performance playing at Sierra Canyon, Bronny was one of the most highly sought-after prospects coming out of the graduating high school class of 2024. Although getting his health back to top shape remains a priority, a spokesperson for the James family shared with DailyMail that, as of right now, fans can expect to see him as a USC Trojan as planned.

“There is no truth to any report suggesting Bronny is considering delaying the start of his first semester of college,” they said.