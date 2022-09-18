LeBron James And Chris Paul React To NBA’s Suspension Of Robert Sarver

LeBron James and Chris Paul are unsatisfied with the NBA’s response to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after releasing the findings from its independent investigation of the entrepreneur. Sarver reportedly used the n-word when describing someone else’s remarks “on at least five occasions,” exhibited “inequitable conduct,” made inappropriate remarks toward female workers, and displayed “demeaning and harsh treatment” of Suns employees.

The NBA stars took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 14) to express their thought to the league, which hit Sarver with a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine for Sarver’s “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

“Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong,” James typed. “I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior.”

The Lakers star continued his stance against the NBA’s decision, adding the league needs to do more.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right,” he continued in a second tweet. “There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.”

Paul also chimed in on the NBA’s final decision, echoing the sentiments of his Redeem Team teammate and close friend.

“Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read,” the Koia collaborator said. “This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated.”

“I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior,” he added. “My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected.”

Although both future Hall of Famers were unpleased with the outcome, ESPN reports the $10 million fine was the most the NBA could do in this matter and couldn’t take away Sarver’s team.

“I have certain authority by virtue of this organization, and that’s what I exercise,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “I don’t have the right to take away his team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because of course, there could be a process to take away someone’s team in this league. It’s very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level. But, to me, the consequences are severe here on Mr. Sarver.”

Furthermore, Tamika Tremaglio, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, expressed the investigation made her believe Sarver “should never hold a managerial position within our league again.”

Read through the statements below.

