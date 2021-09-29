LeBron James Confirms COVID-19 Vaccination Status

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball in Game Five of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 01, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

After months of fervent speculation regarding the vaccination status of arguably the most popular athlete in the world, LeBron James has confirmed that he’s ready to put up shots for the upcoming NBA season now that’s he’s taken the necessary one.

LeBron cleared the air about his vaccination status during the Los Angeles Lakers’ Media Day on Tuesday (Sept. 28) and voiced the reasoning behind his decision to go through with the process. “We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” the four-time NBA champion said. “We’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. Things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being.”

Although James has chosen to comply with California’s vaccination mandates, he stopped short of condemning other players, or people in general, for not doing the same. “I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

He continued with that sentiment, adding that it’s every individual’s responsibility to consider the well-being of their family when deciding whether they will get vaccinated or not. “You have to do what’s best for your family,” Bron explained. “So, I know what I did for me and my family. I know some of my friends and what they did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things that they want to do, I don’t feel like that — that’s not my job.”

LeBron’s confirmation means that the Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2021-2022 NBA season with a 100% vaccination rate. That revelation comes in the light of various stars having their vaccination status unclear, including Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, and Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins.