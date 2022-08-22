LeBron James Becomes Highest Earning Player In NBA History

LeBron James will be a Laker for at least two more years, and he’ll have a hell of a payday in the process.

According to ESPN, James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a 2-year, $97.1M extension on Thursday (Aug. 18). His extension reportedly contains a 15% trade kicker, making LeBron James the highest-earning player in the history of the NBA with “$532 million in career guaranteed money,” overtaking Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

The newly established contract will also include a 3rd-year player option, which will allow the future Hall of Famer to determine whether he’ll stay for another year or become an available NBA-free agent.

The basketball player’s new deal is also interesting due to the contract’s 2-year period. With the athlete signing a 2-year deal, the contract could end around the same time James’ son, Bronny James, Jr., becomes eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024.

LeBron James has frequently expressed a desire to play with his son on an NBA team before he retires. And the 4-time NBA Champion could potentially get his wish. The Los Angeles Lakers missed the 2022 playoffs. However, James put on a stellar season performance averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

James and the Lakers are set to kick off the 2023 NBA Season on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the reigning 2022 NBA Champions, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.