LeBron James ‘I Promise’ Documentary Set For Debut On YouTube Originals

LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles.

The documentary I Promise shares the story of LeBron James and his work to provide resources for his hometown of Akron, Ohio now has an official home. YouTube originals nabbed the film by award-winning director, Marc Levin. The documentary offers an inside look at the I Promise School opened by the Los Angeles Lakers star from the perspective of the children enrolled.

I Promise was originally premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Festival. Through the film, audiences are exposed to the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students, and families who, according to a press release, work together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges in the Akron community.

The I Promise School offers education through the Akron Public School system to children in grades kindergarten to eight. IPS implements specialized programming, from a longer school day and a STEM-focused curriculum to the “We Are Family” philosophy, which creates a culture conducive to social-emotional learning.

A collection of LeBron James shoes decorate the entrance to the I Promise School on July 30, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. The school is a partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public School and is designed to serve Akron’s most challenged students. Jason Miller/Getty Images

I Promise is executive produced by James and Maverick Carter through The SpringHill Co., alongside Marc Levin, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Nicholas Lopez, Daniel B. Levin, Catherine Cyr, and Josh Gold.

The trailer for the film features the children speaking about their various relationships with education.

“At my old school, teachers told me that I wouldn’t be able to make it,” shared one child, while another added, “I worry about going to the fourth grade.”

The film premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on the YouTube Originals channel. Watch the trailer for I Promise below: