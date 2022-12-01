LeBron James Asks Why Jerry Jones Hasn’t Received Backlash For Questionable Photo At Racist Rally

LeBron James questions why the media hasn’t had the same energy for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being spotted at a racially discriminatory rally as they did Kyrie Irving’s controversial social media post in October.

During a post-game presser following the Los Angles Lakers’ 128-109 victory over the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday (Nov. 30), LeBron asked the contingent of reporters why he hasn’t been asked his thoughts on the old photo of Jones, which was taken in 1957, that resurfaced last week.

In the photo, Jones, then a teenager, can be seen standing among a group of white classmates that were harrassing several Black students attempting to enter an Arkansas school.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave,” the four-time NBA champion said to the press. “I was thinking when I was on my way over here. I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo?”

William P. Straeter/AP

After pausing for a second, he continued, comparing the reporters’ interest in his opinion regarding Irving’s social media post sharing a documentary deemed as anti-semitic, which resulted in the Brooklyn Nets star being suspended for several games and forced to issue an apology to the Jewish community.

“When the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that. When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America.”

He then concluded by juxtaposing the pressure felt by him and other athletes of color have in avoiding controversy and conflict in comparison to their white counterparts.

“And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

James’ remarks are the latest instance in which he’s called out Jones about his questionable actions regarding racial matters. He previously spoke out against the celebrity owner’s comments about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, going as far as to publicly end his longtime fandom of the Dallas Cowboys as a result.

Jones, who admitted being present in the photo, claims that he was a mere onlooker and was not an active participant in keeping the Black students from entering the school.

“I think the key thing is, for me, is that it’s a misread if you think that I don’t recognize how monumental those days were.” the billionaire said in a radio interview on Monday.

Watch LeBron James speaks on Jerry Jones and Kyrie Irving below.