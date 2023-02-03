LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And More Make 2023 NBA All-Star Teams

The full roster for the 2023 NBA All-Star game has been revealed. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo make up the 24 players who will go head-to-head in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, Feb. 19.

King James is the Western Conference’s captain and will appear in his 19th All-Star Game. The other Western Conference starters include Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic. The seven Western reserves are Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markannen, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Given Williamson’s current injury, a replacement should be announced in the coming week if he is unable to play.

As for the East, Giannis is their captain and will appear in his seventh All-Star Game. His fellow Eastern Conference starters include KD, who may have to miss the spectacle for the second year in a row due to injury, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. The reserves rounding out the Eastern Conference representation are Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, and Tyrese Haliburton.

⭐️ THE 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME STARTERS ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9NXxjaYfW0 — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2023

THE 2023 NBA ALL-STAR RESERVES ARE HERE ? pic.twitter.com/s2EHRtrwkl — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2023

While both rosters are impressive, these will not be the teams going head-to-head come game time.

In previous seasons, the NBA incorporated a draft where captains can pick their starters and reserves from either conference ahead of time. However, this year the NBA is kicking it up a notch and making the captains select their teams immediately preceding the game. While this gives them even more time to strategize, it also increases the drama in a schoolyard pick-up game fashion.

Tune in on Sunday (Feb. 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS for what could be the most exciting NBA All-Star Game yet.