LeBron James Wants To Stay With The Lakers For As Long As He Can Play

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James has spoken up about the longevity of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA superstar revealed plans to remain on the West Coast for seasons to come. ESPN reported the 37-year-old athlete clarified his loyalty to Los Angeles and playing his final game for the Lakers following All-Star weekend rumors as the trade deadline neared. James is under contract for one more season and will be eligible to sign a two-year extension this summer.

“This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James said. “I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play.”

He expressed his desire to one day share the professional court with his son, Bronny, who is currently 17-years-old and a junior in high school. Under current NBA rules and regulations, he would be eligible for the league during the 2024-25 season.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron looks on against Team Durant during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I also have a goal that, if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that,” he remarked. “Is that, like, something that any man shouldn’t want that in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

Outside of basketball and far from Los Angeles, LeBron James has another venture. According to USA Today, he has a museum in the works in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The LeBron James museum will be part of the transformation of the former Tangier entertainment complex in the Midwestern town.

Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation shared the idea of a museum dedicated to James’ legacy has been an idea for a while, especially since many fans have flocked to the I Promise School to take photos in front of the sign. The school also houses a collection of James’ iconic shoes which has resulted in tour requests.

“When the school opened, we never anticipated the number of people who would come just to take a picture of the sign,” she said. “This museum will be fun for everyone.”

The museum is set to chronicle James’ timeline from being “A Kid From Akron” to a global leader in sports, philanthropy, and media endeavors. Beginning with an exhibit exploring his early years and life in Akron, it is said to be followed by a space highlighting the start of James’ basketball journey, from high school to his professional career. Off-court wins such as businesses spearheaded by LeBron James and the opening of the I Promise School will also be featured at the museum.