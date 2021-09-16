LeBron James And Maverick Carter Partner With Clubhouse

NBA Player Lebron James and Maverick Carter attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

LeBron James and business partner and longtime friend, Maverick Carter, have teamed up with social media platform Clubhouse to produce new content, in addition to its current programming.

After producing The First One, 17 Weeks, and More Than A Vote: Vaccine Special, and DJ Khaled’s podcast, James and Carter are presenting their newest endeavor, “SpringHill Live.” The latest step in “its mission to empower greatness in every individual from creators to fans,” SpringHill will “cultivate various Clubhouse rooms, featuring conversations surrounding the upcoming NBA season, the plight of black quarterbacks in the NFL, and the NIL.

“Clubhouse and SpringHill share a focus on empowering creators and celebrating culturally relevant moments,” says Sean Brown, Head of Sports at Clubhouse. “I’m proud to welcome SpringHill to the Clubhouse family and partner with them to bring their distinct perspectives on sports culture and inspiring conversations to the global community at Clubhouse.”

The partnership announcement arrives after Clubhouse finally opened the platform to everyone, removing the invite-only and waitlist. The partnership with SpringHill is not the first for the platform; It has also worked with the NFL, NHL, and most recently, TED.

Check the scheduled Clubhouse rooms and programming below, which kicked off today (Sept. 16).

Thursday, Sept. 16 – 4 p.m. ET – Meet The Hosts of Certified Buckets: Previewing the 2021-2022 NBA season plus hot topics in the culture, join the new hosts of UNINTERRUPTED’s Certified Buckets podcast — Ashley Nicole Moss, Lethal Shooter, and Kristian Winfield.

Monday, Sept. 20 – 4 p.m. ET – The Evolution of Black Quarterbacks: Black quarterbacks will talk about the stigmas, challenges, and triumphs of being a Black man under center.

Thursday, Sept. 23 – 4 p.m. ET – New Music Releases Everyone Is Talking About: The biggest albums in Hip-Hop are discussed and dissected by the genre’s most innovative and critical minds.

Monday, Sept. 27 – 4 p.m. ET – Everything you need to know about NCAA NIL: College athletes are finally able to make money off their name and likeness. With a brand new landscape, there can be a lot of grey areas to navigate — this room will give you everything you need to know about the NCAA NIL policy.

Thursday, Sept. 30 – 4 p.m. ET – Life Begins When The Game Ends: Authentic dialogue with artists, entertainers, and influencers about their pivot away from athletic endeavors and how that decision ultimately paved the way for a new, rewarding career outside of sports.