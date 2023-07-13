LeBron James Has No Plans To Retire From The NBA Soon

LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

LeBron James has no plans to retire soon. Despite rumors and speculation of an NBA exit earlier this year, the Los Angeles Laker confirmed he will return to the court for the 2023-2023 basketball season. Accepting the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader on Wednesday night (July 12) at the 2023 ESPY Awards, the 38-year-old discussed his continuing legacy.

The NBA All-Star was introduced by his wife Savannah James and their children — sons Bronny, 18, and Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8.

“As the ESPYs honor LeBron for breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, I decided I wanted to tell you what I think,” began the mother of three. “I think LeBron James is the baddest, mother…” she continued before being cut off by their youngest child exclaiming “Mom!” stopping her from finishing the possibly explicit sentence.

Zhuri had to keep Savannah James in check ? pic.twitter.com/RZPGl9UAtm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

As the audience laughed and applauded, King James took to the stage where he relayed his intentions to continue playing in the NBA.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure if I was gonna keep playing,” he explained. “I’m here now, speaking for myself. In that moment, [I was] asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? The truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now, I just never openly talked about it.”

He continued, “The real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating the game?’ The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” adding through a smile, “Luckily for you guys, today is not that day.”

LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The kid from Akron, Ohio, continued to describe his motivations for extending his historic career.

“And you know what brings me back every year is watching and coaching my boys and their teammates,” he shared. “I see those kids, and it brings me right back to why I play. Those kids get me back to where I need to be – just the pure love of this beautiful game.

Watch the full speech below.