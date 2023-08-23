LeBron James Praises WNBA Star A’ja Wilson’s Record-Tying 53-Point Performance

WNBA star A’ja Wilson erupted for 53 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday (Aug. 22). The performance, which tied the record for most points in a single WNBA game, caught the eye of LeBron James who had a heap of praise for the reigning WNBA MVP.

King James jokingly credited her output to the fact she was wearing the Nike LeBron 20 sneakers before giving props where they were due. “Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!!” the NBA’s all-time leading scorer wrote.

Wilson’s 53 points placed her alongside former WNBA player Liz Cambage who scored the same amount as a member of the Dallas Wings in 2018. They are two of just three WNBA players to ever score 50 or more points in a game. Their performances are two points ahead of Riquna Williams’ 51-point barrage in 2013 as a member of the Tulsa Shock who, coincidentally, rebranded as the Dallas Wings in 2016. Check out clips of A’ja Wilson’s legendary performance and LeBron James’ congratulatory tweet below.

A'JA WILSON 50 BALL ?



53 PTS

7 REB

20/21 FT

4 BLK



SHEESH. (via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/Xz5ZetaoOx — Overtime (@overtime) August 23, 2023

Must be the ?!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! ???????????????? @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/IA7UdXAVIW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2023

A’ja Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, has led the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to a 29-4 record this season. They are on pace to outperform their record from the 2022 season, which was 26-10. Notably, the WNBA increased the number of games in the regular season from 36 to 40 back in May. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert hopes to eventually expand the regular season to 44 games.

While the Aces are the team to beat this year when it comes to the WNBA Finals predictions, the New York Liberty, anchored by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, are right on their tail with a 25-7 record. The two teams have faced off four times in the regular season, with the Aces getting the better of the Liberty in three out of the four matchups. However, the Liberty’s 99-61 victory on Aug. 6 featured the largest win margin of any of the four matchups.

The Liberty also got the better of the Aces in their Commissioner’s Cup Championship game last Tuesday (Aug. 15), which many called a preview of this year’s WNBA Finals. Jonquel Jones, who scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, became the second Black woman to be awarded the Commissioner’s Cup MVP in the tournament’s three-year existence. Check out clips of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty facing off for the Commissioner’s Cup below.