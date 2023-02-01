LeBron James Reaffirms Intent To Play More Seasons In The NBA

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Lakers 125-121.

LeBron James continues to put on impressive performances on the court, despite being at the tail end of his prime. As he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, the 38-year-old is confident he’s got more in the tank.

“I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it,” the four-time MVP said when asked about any pressure associated with eclipsing Jabbar’s major milestone during a post-game press conference on Tuesday evening (Jan. 31) The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in a tightly contested matchup that required an overtime period, and King James recorded another triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

He then transitioned into discussing his imminent future in the NBA, a topic that has come up regularly this season throughout the Lakers’ struggles. “I’m not going anywhere,” he added. “I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”

LeBron James on chasing the NBA’s all-time scoring record: “I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.” pic.twitter.com/kIPmDFwF0F — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 1, 2023

Many NBA players retire at age 38, if not sooner, due to injuries or simply declining in ability. James has been a unique case when it comes to longevity and health, especially given the fact he started his career at 18 years old and did not suffer his first long-term injury until his 2019 season with the Lakers.

While it’s clear he does not possess the same athleticism he did early on in his career, the father of three is still a force to be reckoned with as he has averaged 35.6 points over his last nine games. LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to win another championship and be part of a team that can contend. And with the return of Anthony Davis, time will tell whether the Lakers can turn their 24-28 season around to become a serious threat.