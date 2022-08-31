LeBron James And Sons, Bronny And Bryce, Cover ‘Sports Illustrated’

LeBron James continues to make this NBA off-season all about family, as the basketball superstar and his two sons land the latest cover of Sports Illustrated. The cover, which features LeBron wearing a black T-shirt bearing an image of his own first Sports Illustrated, finds sons Bronny and Bryce standing alongside their father on a basketball court.

The Los Angeles Lakers star shared an image of the cover on his Instagram account with the caption “WHOA!!!! Just kids from Akron!!!” and tagged his sons’ own accounts in the post.

The cover story, dubbed “The Chosen Sons,” is a play on the title of the publication’s iconic article about James when he was a junior in high school. One of the main topics of discussion is James’ desire to one day play in the NBA with his eldest son, Bronny, a goal he’s expressed on numerous occasions in recent years.

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years,” he said. “I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

LeBron and Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, also refuted rumors of their son’s plan to forgo college, revealing that Bronny intends to play collegiate basketball. “Bronny wants to have a college career,” Mrs. James shared. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

While Bronny has only spoken to coaches on the phone on a few occasions and has yet to make any official visits to any college, the rising senior has received interest from Memphis, Ohio State, USC, and several other programs.

In addition to playing with his eldest son, LeBron appears to be open to being teammates with Bryce one day as well, as a number of scouts have predicted he may ultimately become the superior player of the two sons. “I feel like I could play for quite a while,” the four-time NBA champion and newly-minted billionaire said when asked if fans could see the James clan on the court together in the future. “So it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

The cover story also finds LeBron addressing criticism of the “pressure” his comments about playing with Bronny have placed on his son, who would be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. “I don’t give a sh*t what nobody says,” LeBron responds. “Our quest and our journey is not predicated on what everybody said. You going to have five people that love you out of 10. Then you have five people that hate you out of 10. That’s just the way of the land. No matter what you do.”

Check out LeBron James’ Instagram post below and read his Sports Illustrated cover story here.